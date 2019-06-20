Shinn

SHINN - Beatrice Shinn, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born March 11, 1925, in Scottsville, Kentucky to the late Harvey and Dolly Carter and has been living in Jacksonville for the past 63 years. Mrs. Shinn had retired after 25 years from Maxwell House Coffee, working in Quality Control. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Jacksonville, where she was a lifetime member of her Sunday School Class and loved her church family. Beatrice was preceded in death by two husbands, Garland Vance and Harold Shinn; one grandson, Ryan Minton; two sisters and two brothers. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Minton (Herbert); one son, Gary Vance (Sarah); three sisters, Thelma Carter, Juanita Holland and Virginia Robinson; two grandsons, Jeffery Minton and Gregory Minton; three great grandchildren, Annabella, Charlotte and Henry; and many other loving family and dear friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 25, in the chapel of Corey-Kerlin Home, 940 Cesery Boulevard, with Pastor Steve McCollum officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Monday, June 24, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Haven Hospice Custead Care Center, 745 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065 or First Baptist Church Building Fund, 124 West Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.

