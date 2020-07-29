Wagner
Funeral service for Mrs. Beatrice Wagner will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel. She was an active member of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church where she served faithfully. Her husband, Herman Wagner, and parents, preceded her in death. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Herman Wagner, Jr. (Wanda), Valorie Wagner, Angela Jones (Earl), and Antonio Wagner (JoWanda); and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, July 31, 2020, from 12-2 PM.
Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com