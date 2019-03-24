Home

Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Beckus J. (Bert) Zater Obituary
ZATER
Mr. Beckus (Bert) J. Zater passed away March 22, 2019. He was born in Pittsburg, PA. Beckus was educated in the U.S. Air Force. He became an Aeronautical Engineer and worked for RCA as well as Lockeed-Martin. He worked in Alaska, Greenland, Bahamas and Boston before retiring in Green Cove Springs, FL. Bert hung out with the NASA crowd; Shepard, Armstrong, Glenn, Aldrin and Grisham. Burt was instrumental in locating their capsules when returning to earth. Bert founded the North Florida Corvette Assoc. He was a Ham radio operator and reached out to others all over the world. He was an avid Scuba diver in Alaska, Greenland and Bahamas. He is survived by his brothers; George (Bunni), Clyde (Nancy) and Charlie (Maureen) along with numerous nieces and nephews. Bert is predeceased by his mother, Cecelia Revels and sister Elizabeth Wing.
A private family service is scheduled Monday, March 25th, 11A.M. at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019
