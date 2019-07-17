Home

Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Belinda Brown

Belinda Brown Obituary
Brown
BROWN...Belinda Jo Brown passed away on July 10, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Summerville Missionary Baptist Church, 609 West 20th Street. The late Belinda will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, July 19th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street,
(904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019
