Brown
BROWN...Belinda Jo Brown passed away on July 10, 2019. FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Summerville Missionary Baptist Church, 609 West 20th Street. The late Belinda will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, July 19th, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street,
(904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019