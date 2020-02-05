|
Frazier
Funeral service for Mrs. Belinda Ann Frazier, "Big Ann", will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00AM in Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, David Lattimore, Jr., pastor, Rev. Rudolph Porter, officiating. Survivors include: devoted husband of 49 years, Eugene "New Brown" Frazier; daughter, Alethia Frazier, step-daughter, Nancy Jones; siblings, Beverly, Lee Arthur & Jack Jones, Jr., & Donald Thornton; a host of grandchildren, other relatives & friends. Viewing & visitation will be held Friday, Feb. ,7 from 4- 7PM. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries. Professional services provided by HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020