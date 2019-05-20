|
Shauver
Belinda Carole Shauver, 63, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Ms. Shauver was a retired U.S. Navy Captain having served 2 tours in Iraq. She also had been a Navy commander of a USMC Reserve unit. She later retired as a nurse anesthetist, a position she held for over 25 years. Survivors include her father, Howard Shauver; her son, Ryan Nash (Belinda); 1 brother, Mark Shauver; 2 grandchildren, Ava Grace and Isabella Marie Nash; and many other loving family and friends, including "The Purple Hatters". A Graveside funeral service, with military honors, will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, May 24, at Jacksonville National Cemetery (Lane #1). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in her memory to the (woundedwarriorproject.org). Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 22, 2019