Jones
Reverend Benjamin C. Jones, age 95, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020 at Baptist Retirement Village, in Waycross, Georgia. Brother Ben Jones pastored 58 years at Grand Park Baptist / West Park Baptist in Jacksonville, Florida. He was known as the cowboy hat preacher. He was recognized in a 1988 commentary as an "independent original great hat pastor". He was most passionate leading people to Christ, rejoicing in performing many marriages, and consoling many in the passing of loved ones.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sue Jones; daughter-in-law, Jackie Jones; and grandson, Rodney Boatright. He is survived by his son, Franklin Jones; two daughters Daisy Boatright (Benny) and Linda Drawdy (Don); eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; fourteen great-great grandchildren; and many other family members and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205. A graveside service will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Park with Reverend Don Drawdy and Reverend Vaughn Drawdy officiating.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020