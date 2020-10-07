Henry
Mr. Benjamin Franklin Henry (72) went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lottie Henry; and brothers, William Henry and Arthur "Maurice" Henry". He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife of 39 years, Catherine "Freida" Henry; mother-in-law, Helen Johnson; son, Benjamin Henry, Jr. (Valarie); daughters, Stephanie Henry-Johnson, Benisha Henry and Danielle Henry; goddaughter, Ranesha Cull; grandsons, Rickey Floyd, Jr. and Jeffrey Johnson, Jr.; granddaughters, Brittany Campbell (Christian), India Johnson, Anaya Gowdy, Kennedi Henry and Kyri Henry; brothers, Joseph "Nathaniel" Henry (Nellie) and Donald Henry (Lenora); sisters, Gloria Sams (William) and Lavetta Barnett; 59 nieces; 69 nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing Services will be held 10:00am, Friday, October 9 at the Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor. Benjamin will rest for loved ones and friends on (TODAY) Thursday, October 8 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the NORTHSIDE CHAPEL. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services Arranged by the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
