COSIO

Benjamin Henry Cosio, age 87, passed away on April 23, 2019. He was born on Aug. 31, 1931, in the shadow of Yankee Stadium in New York City to parents of Spanish/Italian descent. His family moved to Tampa, FL when he was 14, eventually becoming the highest-ranking Jr. ROTC Cadet and Colonel of the Tampa regiment. At the University of Florida, he was a freshman basketball player, member of Pi Kappa Phi, and earned certification in the Advanced Training Course of Air Force Reserve Officers. Ben was married to Irene Canton in 1952, the love of his life until her death in 2010. He retired from the Treasury Dept. after 32 years. His favorite hobby was singing. He said his greatest accomplishment was his 52 yr. marriage to his beautiful wife, his 5 children, and his 8 grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Richard Cosio (Deborah), Deanna Lindemann (Bob), Christy Cadigan (William), Laura Boyle (Patrick), Robert Cosio (Yvonne).

His Memorial service will be held at San Juan Del Rio Catholic Church located at 1718 FL-13, Fruit Cove, FL on Sat., May 18 at 11 am.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 9 to May 12, 2019