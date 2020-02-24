|
Crawford
Benjamin Larry Crawford passed away peacefully at the Central Utah Veteran's Home in Payson, UT, early on the morning of February 21, 2020.
Larry was born in Jacksonville, FL on May 8, 1934, the youngest of 6 children to Robert William and Pearl (Howard) Crawford. Both sides of his family had spent many generations in the Northeast Florida and Southern Georgia region. Larry was a fun-loving and mischievous child even though the Great Depression was in full swing.
In 1948, at age 14, Larry's father died of heart problems. As his mother had to take on extra work to make ends meet, Larry spent a lot of time with his older sister, Laurel and her husband, John McCarthy. He always remained close to them both throughout their lives and had great memories and fondness of the bond they forged during these difficult times. Whenever he was in town, Larry always made regular time to visit Laurel and her family.
In 1952, Larry graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, and later that year enlisted in the military, a career which would fill most of the next 24 years of his life. Serving during both the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, Larry was posted at many domestic duty stations, as well as serving tours overseas in Japan, Germany, Thailand, and Turkey. He received training as both a radio operator and a repairman, eventually achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, and supervising other soldiers in electronics repair. In 1976, while serving in southern California and not long after the birth of his third child, Larry retired formally from his military career and moved his family back to his hometown of Jacksonville.
With the skills he had honed during his Air Force service, Larry obtained employment at St. Vincent's hospital. Still a relatively young man, Larry embarked on this new career, as the supervisor in the biomedical engineering department. In 1997, after 21 years of service, he retired a second time, this time from a civilian position.
Larry met Kathleen (McRae), the love of his life, in June 1965, and they were married two months later. During their military life, they moved around frequently. Their first child, Robert, was born in 1970 while they were stationed in North Dakota. Later, in 1974, John joined the family in Riverside, CA, followed a year later by Deborah (Dee Dee). Larry's family was always his first priority, and providing for them his most important assignment.
Larry loved to joke around and tease, and he had a great dry wit. He loved playing games with family, and was at his happiest when gathered around a table, playing cards, laughing and talking smack. He was an avid golfer for most of his life. His favorite activity was reading. He never went anywhere without several books, and because of this, his education was far greater than the sum of his formal classroom experiences.
Larry is survived by his sister Mary Jo (Crawford) Morgan, Kathleen, his wife of almost 55 years, his 3 children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
The family would like to offer a very special thanks to the staff and caregivers at the Melvin Sharp Bennion Central Utah Veterans' home for their loving care of Larry and Kathleen.
Funeral services to be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Nelson Family Mortuary in Provo, UT. Interment to follow at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020