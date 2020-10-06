Benjamin Warnock

Warnock
Benjamin Perry Warnock, age 26, passed on Thursday 1 October 2020 at McGraw Community Hospice. Benjamin was born on 7 July 1994 in Fairfax Virginia.
Ben had a spirit that was nothing short of transcendent. Though his physical difficulties at times made things challenging for him, he embraced life with joy. One of Bens greatest strengths was seeing people for who they were, regardless of race, religion or economic status. He could brighten the day of anyone around him and taught us all so much about what is important and what isn't. He brought out the best in people around him and showed love freely and generously.
Ben loved going to church with his grandparents and was always happy to sing along with the hymns or share his views during the service – at times quite loudly! Ben cherished getting lavishly spoiled by his Mom and loved walks with his family on the beach, boat rides on the intercoastal waterway and countless merry go round rides in St. Augustine. He enjoyed playing videos and multitasking with his toys. He was adept at playing his portable electronic piano, sometimes two at a time. His passion for Blue's Clues, Barney, Sponge Bob and Dora led to an impressive collection of DVDs.
Throughout his life, Ben enjoyed being around people. He was loved to pieces by his Mom and Dad and the entire family. Although Ben could not communicate verbally, he made it clear to everyone that he understood and was present and connected.
Ben showed pure delight in friendship. He loved his friends at the Hodges Cluster Home and had special names for everyone. Ben was also more than happy to play a practical joke on the staff and always had the cutest sly smile.
Matthew 5:8 says "Blessed are the pure in heart, For they shall see God." This was Ben.
Ben's family would like to give special thanks to all of the many caregivers, therapists, teachers, and medical staff who touched Ben's life along the way. We are grateful for the thoughtfulness and care that Ben has been shown by so many.
A private celebration of his life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church Ponte Vedra Beach at a later date.
