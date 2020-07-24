1/1
Benny Alexander
1939 - 2020
Alexander
Mr. Benny Alexander (81) entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Mon., July 27 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Benny will rest for loved ones and friends on Mon., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Reposing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
