Alexander
Mr. Benny Alexander (81) entered into rest on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held 11:00am, Mon., July 27 in the Serenity Chapel, 6665 New Kings Rd. Benny will rest for loved ones and friends on Mon., from 9:00am until the hour of service in the chapel. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
