Berkley Daniel Davis died peacefully on March 18, 2020, at age 83 with Stephanie, his wife of four decades, by his side.
Berkley was born in 1937 in Jacksonville, FL, and graduated in 1954 from Andrew Jackson High School, where he enjoyed playing clarinet in the school band. He served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard and attended what is now Florida State College at Jacksonville. He obtained the Prestigious Fellow, Life Insurance Institute, FLMI designation. He spent his lifelong career in the insurance industry, first at Peninsular Life, then American Heritage Life, and finally retiring with Allstate®.
He was an avid reader of historical fiction and non-fiction, a dedicated Democrat, a lifelong fan of the Florida State University Seminoles, and a supporter of the Jacksonville Jaguars since the team's creation.
Family and friends of our beloved Berkley will forever miss his peaceful demeanor, quiet ways, and exceeding kindness to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by parents Lonnie Lee and Florida Broward Davis and siblings Lonnie Jr. , Kenneth, Marjorie, and John.
He is survived by wife Stephanie; his son Stephen and his family, Susan and Amy; his daughter Tammy and her husband Darryl; his daughter Candice and her husband Jeffrey; his daughter Rebecca and her husband Michael; his stepson Craig and daughter-in-law Julie and their daughter Rebecca; stepson Keith and wife Leah and stepdaughter Shannon; brother Joe and his wife Bruette; brother Roger and his wife Diane; brothers Stanley and George; and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved.
A memorial service will be held once our Nation's current crisis has passed.
In his honor, in lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to Community Hospice, Hadlow Center or a .
