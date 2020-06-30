Bernadette Robison
1957 - 2020
ROBISON
Lottie Bernadette Tubel Robison was born on July 30, 1957 in Jacksonville. She attended Christ the King grade school and Bishop Kenny High School. She passed peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on June 29, 2020 at her parents home in Arlington. She is survived by her husband Joseph D. Robison of 42 years, her son Joseph 'Joey', her parents Raymond and Patricia Tubel, her brothers Raymond Tubel Jr. (Kerri) and Wayne Tubel (Randy Weiner) and her extensive loving family. She enjoyed painting, cooking and was a business owner with her brother Raymond at Tubel's Complete Auto Care.
Bernadette and her family would be honored by your attendance at Corey – Kerlin Funeral Homes 940 Cesery Blvd, Jax, FL where a visitation will be held from 5-7pm with a rosery from 6:30pm on July 2nd. A mass will be held in her honor on July 3rd at 10am at Resurrection Catholic Church at 3383 University Blvd N. and she will be buried following the Mass at Evergreen Cemetery 4535 N Main St. After interment there will be a luncheon at Resurrection Church.
Bernadette and the family would like to thank Community Hospice and Palliative Care for their compassionate, loving and respectful care for all of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Community Hospice. The family asks that due to COVID-19 guests wear masks.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
JUL
2
Rosary
06:30 PM
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
JUL
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
JUL
3
Burial
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
