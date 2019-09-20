|
Hoffman
Bernard Charles Hoffman, 83, of The Villages, FL went to be with his Lord after a long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis on September 19, 2019. He was born in Chicago, IL to Lawrence and Elizabeth Hoffman but grew up in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Janet and brother, Lawrence Hoffman. He is survived by his children, Michael Hoffman (Martin Perez) of Chile, Patricia Minicucci (Joseph) of Stafford, VA and Karen Sikora (Peter) of Petaluma, CA; and 8 grandchildren, Alec, Kyle, Luke, Cole, Kira, and Renn Minicucci and Olivia and Julia Sikora.
Mr. Hoffman was a Florida State University graduate with a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Hospitality. He was also a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Bernie remained an active FSU alumnus and Booster Club Member. Bernie and Janet raised their family in Jacksonville, FL where they owned and operated Tad's Restaurant in downtown Jacksonville for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed his last 11 years in the Villages Retirement Community where he was a member St. Vincent's de Paul Church Community.
Visitation will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations (3990 E SR 44, Wildwood, FL 352-430-1449) on Sunday, Sept 22nd from 4-6 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church (5323 E. CR 462 Wildwood, FL) on Monday, Sept 23rd at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to www.nationalmssociety.org, a disease he battled most of his adult life.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019