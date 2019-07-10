Florida Times-Union Obituaries
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church
7951 Dekle Ave.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Fellowship Church
1451 Mt. Herman St.
Interment
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Jax Nat'l Cemetery
Rev. Bernard Lovett a resident of 1747 W. 9th St., passed July 1, 2019. He was the founder and former pastor of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Charles McLeod, pastor. Survivors include a loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11:00am at his church, New Life Fellowship Church, 1451 Mt. Herman St., 32209. Visitation of friends will be held July 12th from 5-8pm at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 7951 Dekle Ave., 32219(behind Lavilla Sportsman Club). Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery, Monday at 9:00am. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
