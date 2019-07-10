|
Rev. Bernard Lovett a resident of 1747 W. 9th St., passed July 1, 2019. He was the founder and former pastor of Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. Charles McLeod, pastor. Survivors include a loving family. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13th at 11:00am at his church, New Life Fellowship Church, 1451 Mt. Herman St., 32209. Visitation of friends will be held July 12th from 5-8pm at Greater New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 7951 Dekle Ave., 32219(behind Lavilla Sportsman Club). Interment in Jax Nat'l Cemetery, Monday at 9:00am. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc
