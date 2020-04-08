|
Uadan
Bernardo "Bernie" Alateeit Uadan, age 79, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away March 28, 2020, at St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside. He was born May 21, 1940, in Capiz, the Philippines to the late Melquiades Uadan and Corazon Alateeit Uadan. Bernie grew up in the Philippines and as a young adult, he attended the University of the East in Manila for two years. In 1967, Bernie relocated to the United States and joined the United States Navy where he proudly served in aircraft maintenance. After 20 years of dedicated service, Bernie retired from the military and started his second career at Kaman Aerospace in Jacksonville, Florida. Bernie was a hard-working man who loved his family dearly. He enjoyed attending St. Paul's Riverside Catholic Church in Jacksonville, FL and watching all sports, especially, the Florida Gators as he was an avid fan. Most of all, Bernie will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eriberto Uadan and Enrique Uadan; sister, Luzviminda Torres.
Bernie is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Emma C. Uadan of Jacksonville, FL; children, Bernard (Yukiko) Uadan of Skopje, North Macedonia, Emily (Andrew) Stover of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; brother, Nicolas (Dolores) Uadan of the Philippines; sisters, Herminia (Joe) Cubarrubia of Panorama City, CA, Leticia Uadan of Panorama City, CA, Teresita Asuit of the Philipines.
A private visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Nassau Funeral Home Chapel, 541720 US-1 Callahan, Florida 32011, and a private interment will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Jacksonville National Cemetery. A Celebration of Bernie's Life will be held at a later date at St. Paul's Riverside Catholic Church with Father George Vaniyapurackal as Celebrant. Arrangements are under the care and direction of V. TODD FERREIRA FUNERAL SERVICES, (904) 378-7777. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020