Berney Armstrong, 89, a servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, went to be with his Savior on May 20th, 2020. He was the founding pastor of West Meadows Baptist Church where he served as senior pastor for 30 years. He was pre-deceased by his father, Ardel Armstrong, his mother, Ollie Mae Pinkston, his step father, John S. Pinkston, and his wife, Amanda Armstrong of 58 years. Survivors include his sister, Kay Maiden, his brother, Billy Pinkston, his son, Dr. Bruce Armstrong (Kim) & his daughter, Kay Armstrong, 4 grandchildren & 6 great grandchildren and many other family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at West Meadows Baptist Church located at 11711 Normandy Blvd. Jacksonville, Fl 32220. The family will receive friends at the church at 10:00 am until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Gideons International at gideons.org or addressed to P.O. Box 140, 800 Nashville, TN 37214.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
