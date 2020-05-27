Higgins
Bernice Colson Higgins, 89, transitioned from earthly labor to eternal reward on May 19, 2020. Dearly loved as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she left her imprint on the lives of many others. Bernice graduated from Stanton High School, Edward Waters College and Florida A & M University. She was a retired educator of the Duval County Public School System. A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7p.m. at C.L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Bernice Colson Higgins, 89, transitioned from earthly labor to eternal reward on May 19, 2020. Dearly loved as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she left her imprint on the lives of many others. Bernice graduated from Stanton High School, Edward Waters College and Florida A & M University. She was a retired educator of the Duval County Public School System. A Celebration of Life Service will be held graveside on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 4535 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL. A public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7p.m. at C.L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Road.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.