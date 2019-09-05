|
With family by her side, Mrs. Bernice T. James, "Bea", peacefully transitioned on August 31, 2019. She attended the Grady Hospital School of Nursing, Atlanta Georgia, graduating first in her class, and earning her RN diploma. She furthered her education at the University of North Florida and earned her BSN. Later, she earned the ARNP credential. She was employed with the Duval County Public Health Department for over 20 years. Additional employment included Baptist Hospital, St. Vincent's Hospital, Prudential Insurance, and Honeywell International. Mrs. James held membership at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, USA, where she was an ordained deacon. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Royal Vagabonds Wives Club. To cherish her memory, she leaves a devoted husband of 58 years , Mr. Henry Arnold James; her devoted daughter, Dr. Stephanie James; her sisters, Mrs. Alice West (Solomon); Mrs. Doretha Bodison; Mrs. Earlene Lockett; Mrs. Marie Wright (Isaac); a devoted niece, Bernadette Demmings; sisters- in -law, Mrs. Agnes Maybin and Mrs. Geraldine Miller; brother- in- law, Mr. Leonard James (Shirley); a host of other relatives and friends; and a devoted caregiver, Mrs. Sheila Ephron. A homegoing funeral service, celebrating the beautiful life of Mrs. James will be held at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, USA, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Rev. Don Johnson, Pastor, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Acolytes via the Worship Committee at Woodlawn. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4PM until 7 PM, with the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega Omega Rites ceremony beginning at 6:00 PM on MONDAY. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, www.holmesgloversolomon.com
