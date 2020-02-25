|
|
McClendon
Funeral service for Mrs. Bernice Whitaker McClendon will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Simpson United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020