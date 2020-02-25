Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Simpson Memorial United Methodist Church
Bernice McClendon Obituary
McClendon
Funeral service for Mrs. Bernice Whitaker McClendon will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the Simpson United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
