Rutansky
Bernice "Bunny" Ludwin Rutansky (87), passed away on November 10th in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Boston, Bunny moved to Miami Beach as a child, where she graduated from Miami Beach High in 1949. She married the late Irwin Rutansky and had one son, Joey, who was the center of her world. Bunny relocated to Jacksonville when he moved in 2003 to start a family there. She cherished her role as "Gammy" to Elizabeth and Jake as she celebrated their B'Nai Mitzvah with them in January.
Always independent in spirit and in business, she owned her own accounting firm for decades and was a talented artist and an avid computer user ahead of her time, turning her skills to genealogy after she retired.
A graveside service will take place at 11:00 am Wednesday at the Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Miami, Florida. Minyan will be held at the home of Joe Rutansky in Jacksonville on Thursday at 5:15pm. Donations can be made to River Garden Hebrew Home https://www.rivergarden.org/donate/donate-today/.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019