Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 766-9671
Bernice Watson
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alphonso West Mortuary
4409 Soutel Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church
Bernice Watson

Mrs. Bernice Frazier Watson, well-known educator, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Old Stanton Senior High School – Class of 1956. Furthering her education, she attended Edward Waters College where she earned a B.S. degree in Education and later attending Florida A&M University where the Masters degree in Education was conferred. As one of Duval County's Outstanding Educators, Mrs. Watson was employed by Duval County School Board, having rendered over 24 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being a Diplomate of the Royal Diplomats Social & Savings Club. She was predeceased by her husband, Bobbie Watson. Survivors include her children, Panchita Watson, Bobbie McRae (Darryl), Charlsetta Ahammer (Parrie) and Cletis Watson; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-granchildren; a loving aunt; a number of other relatives and friends. A Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Bernice Frazier Watson will be held 11 AM, SATURDAY, September 7, 2019 at Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church, where she held membership, Dr. Eugene Diamond, Pastor, officiating. Mrs. Watson will rest in the mortuary for visitation TODAY from 5 PM until 7 PM and at the church Saturday from 9 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church. DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER, PLEASE CHECK FOR UPDATES AT alphonsowestmortuary.com. Arrangements under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019
