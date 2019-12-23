|
|
Dowling
Bert Gwynnett Dowling passed away at home December 18 after a long and happy life. Bert was born in Sanderson, Florida to Bert and Clifford Dowling where he lived until joining the U.S. Army. Bert was dedicated to his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. He had many happy hours playing cards with family and friends. He was avid outdoors man and loved the challenge of dove hunting and fishing. He was also a loyal Jaguars fan even in the rough years.
He is survived by a large, loving family including his wife of 52 years, Doris; four children, Flo Ann Smith and husband, Tony, Bert G. Dowling, Jr. and wife, Joy, Terrie Knutson and husband, Matt, Robert E. Dowling and wife, Amy; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Services will be held on December 30, 2019, 11 A.M. at Hardage Giddens Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32223.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Saint John's County Pet Center, 130 N. Stratton Rd. St. Augustine, 32095.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019