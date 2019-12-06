Home

Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Bert Sturdevant (Ret.) USN


1927 - 2019
Bert Sturdevant (Ret.) USN Obituary
Sturdevant
Bert Sturdevant, USN (Ret.), age 92, of Orange Park, FL passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was born on April 16, 1927, in Miami, FL to Bert and Alice Sturdevant. He served his entire career as a Seabee in the US Navy and retired in 1966 after 21 years of dedicated service. He served during the Korean War, and in Hawaii, Japan, Guam, New Foundland and Iceland and trained recruits at Capital Naval Training Center Great Lakes, Illinois. Following his military career, he worked for Westside Volkswagen for many years and for various other dealerships. Mr. Sturdevant was a master mechanic who enjoyed rebuilding Volkswagens, Motorcycles and a few other special vehicles. He was also the very first member of Honda Riders Club of America and enjoyed riding his motorcycles. Above all, he loved his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Sturdevant was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Helen Sturdevant; his parents; his younger brother, Ira B. "Buddy" Sturdevant; 2 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by 3 children: Darrell "Richie" Sturdevant (Christine), Jerry L. Sturdevant (Cheryl), and Judy R. Andrews (Michael); 6 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 -2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM officiated by Dr. Robert Ball, Pastor Oakleaf Baptist Church. Entombment will follow in Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in the Sermon on the Mount Mausoleum.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
