Bertha Jeanne (BJ) Wonicker Williams (b. September 10, 1928), passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020, in Tega Cay, SC. Bertha Jeanne was born to Ruby Duckworth Wonicker and Otto Wonicker in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Landon High School (Class of 1947), and upon graduation went to work for the Florida National Bank. In 1950 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) C. Williams Jr. They were married until his death in 2006, and had three daughters together, Pam, Melodie, and Ginger.
Bertha Jeanne was a life-long member of Swaim United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School there for approximately 40 years. Her church friends were the staple of her social life and provided much support throughout her life.
Bertha Jeanne worked many jobs, always as a secretary, but found the most joy and fulfillment working at Sunny Acres in the 1970s and 80s, and Cerebral Palsy of Jacksonville, until she retired. A generous person, B.J. gave her time and energy to causes she cared about, especially the mentally and physically challenged.
B. J. was a great cook and seamstress and enjoyed being a good homemaker. She loved bargain shopping, going to movies, reading Florida history, gardening, watching Jeopardy, and visiting the North Carolina Mountains with her husband, and going to the beach.
As a parent, B.J. was a caring mother and set high standards for her children. At times she spoiled us, but she taught us the value of hard work. She didn't let us say ain't, and a list of other bad words, and expected us to speak "good" English around the house. She didn't believe in sleeping in, and on Saturdays, she would have a long list of chores for us to do before we were set free. She became a grandmother for the first time at age 67, and cherished every minute with her grandchildren, traveling cross-country to visit them, and instilled in them a love of fried chicken and grits.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her eldest daughter, and two brothers, and is survived by her daughters, Melodie (Hanspeter) Bretscher, and Ginger Williams, her two sisters, Mari Riggins (Ray), and Martha Duensing (Charles), two grandchildren, Max and Pamela Bretscher, and a host of nieces, and nephews. There will be a private burial on Monday, August 3, and a Celebration of Life in May 2021, after the pandemic is over. The Celebration of Life will take place at the San Marco Church, (formally Swaim United Methodist Church) 1600 Naldo Avenue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the San Marco Church.
