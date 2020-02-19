|
Miller
Bertie Mae Cason Miller, 82, of Callahan, went Home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020 at 2:43 a.m. She was surrounded by her eternally blessed daughter, Cherie, precious niece she called "Sis", Cindy Miller Harper, and other family members. She was born and raised in Patterson, Georgia on July 7, 1937 to the late John Emanuel Cason and Mary Arellia Clark Cason.
Bertie began her career after graduation. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida taking a position at First Union Bank on Main Street. She married the love of her life, John Troy Miller, Jr., in March 1957. Together they raised two children, her daughter Cherie Miller, and son, Robert Channing Miller. As they reached school age, she returned to her career at First Baptist Church of West Hollywood and Hollywood Christian School as Accounts Receivable Specialist. Her work ethic was so vast that upon retirement it took 3 individuals to fill her position. She then moved to Melrose, Florida and became a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church of Keystone Heights, Florida. It is there she accepted a ministry as Sunshine Committee Chairman. From 1987 until the weeks before she passed, she sent cards to shut ins, the ill, family and friends, thinking of you cards, birthday, anniversaries, holidays, for the Hope and Joy Sunday School classes, and along the way added the men's class. Millions of cards have been sent to lead people to Christ, send condolences, encourage, and let them know they are thought and prayed for daily. She was a beacon of light to hundreds that needed a touch from God. Her quiet ministry reached all over the U.S. and abroad. All being done in the quietness of her home and in later years even on her vacations. This ministry was life to her and she loved serving her Savior Jesus Christ with all her heart.
Bertie was a dedicated, faithful, sweet wife, a loving Christian mother, and the baby of 15 siblings. Her life was huge, special, and her heart was filled with Godly love and wisdom. Her whole being radiated all that God wants His children to be. She was a prayer warrior with a lifetime of prayers spoken. She saw many prayers answered and told Cherie there were still many still to answer and He will do it, too.
Bertie is survived by her daughter, Cherie Miller, of Callahan; her granddaughter (Robert's daughter) Christina Eliane Williams; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews plus countless cousins. Along with her parents, John and Mary Cason, she was preceded in death by her faithful husband, "Nick"; her son Robert; all 14 of her siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and lastly the vast number of friends from all over the U.S. and abroad.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Marc Allen officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
