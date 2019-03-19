|
|
DEETZ
A funeral service for Bertie Todd Deetz "Granny" will be held in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 North Main Street Jax, FL 32206 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1PM followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Bertie is survived by her loving husband Darryl Deetz of Jax, FL. Two daughters; Toni (Mike) Rice and Tracey (Tonya) Raulerson both of Jax, FL. A son Robert (Carol) Lessord of Jax, FL. A sister Joan (Dave) Mueller of Charleston, SC. Eleven Grandchildren, twenty-four Great Grandchildren, three Great Great Grandchildren and a son in law Johnny Lang.
She will always be loved and missed by her Golden Angels. She is preceded in death by her daughters; Tammy Brown and Terri Lang, two brothers; Archie and Dwight Todd. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday March 19, 2019 between the hours of 5-7PM. hewellfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 19, 2019