Beryl M.D. died March 14. He was born March 6,1932 in Jacksonville Florida to Philip and Fanny Lovitz. He graduated from Robert E Lee High School, class of 1949, and attended both Tulane University and Medical School. He practiced medicine in Highland Park, Ill. for many years . He retired to Santa Fe, N.M. where he was president of the Santa Fe Symphony and later moved on to Rancho Mirage, California.
Beryl was predeceased by his wife, Susan, and his brother, Harold. and is survived by his son, Robert (Laura Mellick), his daughter Diane Kahn (David) and five grandchildren.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
