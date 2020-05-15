MILLS
Dr. Bettie Jean Mills passed away on May 6, 2020. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing Friday from 4-7 PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 21, 2020.