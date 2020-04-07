|
Widen
Bettie Katherine Coffelt Widen, 94, passed away on April 5, 2020, in Jacksonville, FL. Bettie was born April 15, 1925, to the late Elizabeth and Norman Coffelt in Chicago Heights, IL. She lived in the Matteson and Chicago Heights, IL area until moving to Florida in 2007.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Schmidt Coffelt and Norman Roland Coffelt; her husband, Arthur Garland Widen; and her sister, Norma Coffelt Heft.
Bettie is survived by her four children: Arthur Widen (Jackie) of Georgetown, TX; Patricia Wilson (Tom Herrick) of Jacksonville, FL; Priscilla Franczyk (Wally) of Kansas City, MO; and Beth Widen (Bill Erskine) of Beecher, IL. Ten grandchildren: Michael Mullen (Madeline) and Richard Mullen of Plymouth, MN; Scott Mullen (Jill) of Kansas City, MO; Brian Widen (Brooke) of Santee, CA; Patrick Widen (Beckyjean) of Santa Rosa, CA; Andrew Widen of San Diego, CA; Jon Guest (Bonnie) of Leland, NC; Ashley Wilson of Jacksonville, FL; Stacey Wilson of Cary, NC; and Chris Widen (Tabitha) of Lowell, IN. And her ten great-grandchildren: Ashley, Abigail, and Brady Mullen; Liam and Connor Widen; Faith & Isla Widen; and Cooper, Conner and Carter Widen.
Bettie graduated from Bloom High School, Chicago Heights, IL with the class of 1942. She then served in the Navy during World War II. She retired from the Rich Township School District after working at Rich Central High School.
Bettie was formerly a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Matteson, IL, and was currently a member of Celebration Lutheran Church in St. John's, FL.
A memorial service will be held at Celebration Lutheran Church at a date to be determined, and interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Celebration Lutheran Church, 810 Roberts Road, St. Johns, FL 32259.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2020