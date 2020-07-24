Altee
Betty Frances Altee passed away on July 21, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida, where she was also born on December 20, 1931 to the late Owen and Sarah Foy Altee.
Betty graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in 1949. She was among the first to embark to Newark, New Jersey to train as an underwriter for the newly established Prudential Life Insurance Company in 1954, where she worked until her retirement in 1991. Betty enjoyed being a member of the choir at Assumption Catholic Church and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. She was also a longtime poll worker, usher at the Florida Theatre, and Camp I Am Special volunteer. Betty will be remembered fondly for her collection of hundreds of angel figurines and her love of Western North Carolina, where she summered for over forty years.
Betty was predeceased by her brother Thomas Mason Altee, Sr., and is survived by nieces and nephews Thomas Mason Altee Jr., Priscilla Bowden Roland (Brad), Camillus Ann Brown, Michael Lawrence Altee (Nicole), Mary Lorriane Beale (Gregory), Andrew Howard Altee, and Theodore Owen Altee. She is also survived by nine beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private interment will be held Tuesday, July 28 at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine.
