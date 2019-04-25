|
|
FREDERICK
Betty Ann Frederick (69) passed away on Tues., April 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., April 27 at Hopewell Mandarin, 3990 Loretto Rd, Dr. Gary L. Williams, Sr., Pastor. Viewing for loved ones and friends will be on Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Mon., April 29 at 12:00pm. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019