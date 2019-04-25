Home

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopewell Mandarin
3990 Loretto Rd
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopewell Mandarin
3990 Loretto Rd
Interment
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Betty Ann Frederick Obituary
FREDERICK
Betty Ann Frederick (69) passed away on Tues., April 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Sat., April 27 at Hopewell Mandarin, 3990 Loretto Rd, Dr. Gary L. Williams, Sr., Pastor. Viewing for loved ones and friends will be on Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Mon., April 29 at 12:00pm. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 25, 2019
