Harlow
Betty Anne Davis Harlow, Aug 11, 1928 - Oct 6, 2020
Born in Thomaston, GA to James and Clara Davis. Youngest of six children including her beloved sister, Duval County Judge Louise Walker.
Married Howard (Gene) Harlow who preceded her in death. Survived by 4 children, Michael (Phyllis), Carol Burnes, Debbie Morgan, Mark (Carol), 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Jimmy (Brenda) Harlow.
Quick with a song and a dance, Mom loved being with family, playing cards, gambling, gardening and traveling.
The Family wishes to thank Terri Cannon for her caring to Mom and us. Due to Covid Restrictions, final arrangements TBD.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com