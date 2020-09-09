1/1
Betty Anne Weitman
In loving memory of Betty Anne Weitman, beloved wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law and grandmother, who passed away on September 2, 2020 at the age of 77.
Betty was born March 9, 1943 in Nashville, TN to parents Thomas William and Betty Baine. On August 29, 1964, she married Paul Neal Weitman in Jacksonville, FL before moving to Tucson, AZ in 1977.
Betty is survived by her husband of 56 years, Paul, and sons, Neal (Virkine) and Craig (Treslynn). "Mama Betty" was a loving grandmother to Grant, Daniella, Julia and Wesley Weitman. She is also survived by brothers, Tom (Linda) Baine, Steve (Debbie) Baine, and Scott Baine of Jacksonville, FL; nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.
Betty will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her. She was a devoted wife and mother whose Southern hospitality welcomed everyone into her home. She was full of grace, elegance and kindness. We will always remember her delicious family meals and how her beautiful piano playing filled the house with love.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Concierge Nursing Service and Casa de la Luz Hospice for the wonderful care and support that was provided.
Donations may be made in memory of Betty Anne Weitman to the Toole Family Memory Center at the Banner Alzheimer's Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite #160, Phoenix, AZ 85012.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
