|
|
Burgess
Betty J. Burgess went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 3026 Woodlawn Road. The late Mrs. Burgess will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019