Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Woodlawn Presbyterian Church
3026 Woodlawn Road
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Presbyterian Church
3026 Woodlawn Road
Betty Burgess Obituary
Burgess
Betty J. Burgess went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church, 3026 Woodlawn Road. The late Mrs. Burgess will rest in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, November 22nd, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Restlawn Cemeteries by MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
