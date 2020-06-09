Betty Burnett Allen
1925 - 2020
Allen
Betty Burnett Allen, 94, quietly passed away June 7, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her husband, John, daughter Barbara, and son John III, and daughter-in-law, Donna. She also had many, much-loved nieces and nephews here in Florida and Birmingham, AL. Betty was a former member of the Venetia Manor Garden Circle, a Girl Scout leader, a banjo player, a wonderful dancer, and a past volunteer at St. Marks Episcopal Church. Arrangements for a memorial service will be made at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
