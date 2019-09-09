|
Herndon
Betty Claire Herndon age 88 of Keystone Heights passed away in Jacksonville on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Mrs. Herndon was born in Mount Dora to the late William C. and Clara "Merkle" Watts on March 31, 1931. Betty retired from Bank of America formerly Barnett Bank in 1987. She was a world traveler and had the privilege of visiting every state. Her passions included spending time with family, playing cards, putting together puzzles, crocheting and watching the wildlife from her Lake Brooklyn home.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Evelyn Auger, Jack (Jackie-surviving) Watts, and Harry Watts. Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Gerald Herndon of Keystone Heights; brother, Al (Bobbie) Watts of Jacksonville; and her children, Jerry Herndon of Jacksonville, Ron (Julie) Herndon of Jacksonville, and Linda (Jim) Horne of Melrose.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel in Keystone Heights Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. officiated by Pastor Daniel Findley. Visitation will precede the services beginning at 10:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at Keystone Heights Cemetery following the services.
Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF KEYSTONE HEIGHTS 352-473-3176.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019