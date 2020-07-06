Cooksey
Betty Marsh Cooksey went home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 2nd, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1935 to George and Mildred Marsh in Jacksonville, Florida. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in January of 1954. She later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Jacksonville University, and 2 Masters degrees in Education from University of North Florida. Betty was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority and inducted at the University of North Florida in the Omicron Iota National Honor Society. She retired from the Duval County School system in Florida after 32 years of service. Travelling was something that Betty enjoyed very much, and she was privileged to visit many States and Countries with her husband Glenn and/or friends. She is preceded in death by her son Mitchell Cooksey. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Glenn O. Cooksey, children Judy Peek (Shannon), and Craig Cooksey (Jessica), two grandchildren Christopher Cooksey and Jody Faison (Heidi), three great-grandchildren, Cierra Cooksey, Beckett and Venice Faison. All of whom she loved very much. She felt the greatest day in her life was the day that she had accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior when she was 13 years old, for it changed her life. She taught Bible classes to all different ages for nearly 50 years, and attending Church services was an honor for her. Funeral Services will be held at North Jacksonville Baptist Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM, followed by a reception and small committal service at Jacksonville National Cemetery. In her own words; "Oh what a moment when I saw the face of Jesus, the one who died for me." Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home is proud to serve the family.
