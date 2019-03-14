Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jehovah Witnesses Riverview Kingdom Hall
3003 Soutel Dr.
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Jehovah Witnesses Riverview Kingdom Hall
3003 Soutel Dr.
Betty Corley Williams-Key

Betty Corley Williams-Key Obituary
WILLIAMS-KEY
Mrs. Betty Corley Williams-Key (65) passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm, March 16 at the Jehovah Witnesses Riverview Kingdom Hall, 3003 Soutel Dr. Viewing from family and friends will be held on Fri., March 15 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., March 16 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the Kingdom Hall. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home (904) 765-4150.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019
