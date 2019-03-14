|
Mrs. Betty Corley Williams-Key (65) passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm, March 16 at the Jehovah Witnesses Riverview Kingdom Hall, 3003 Soutel Dr. Viewing from family and friends will be held on Fri., March 15 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., March 16 from 11:00am until the hour of service at the Kingdom Hall. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart in care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 14, 2019