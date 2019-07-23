Home

Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
(904) 272-2435
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Home
111 Blanding Boulevard
Orange Park, FL 32073
Betty Culler


1929 - 2019
Betty Culler Obituary
Culler
Mrs. Betty Griffin Culler, age 90 of Jacksonville, FL passed away on July 22, 2019 in Jacksonville. Betty was born April 28, 1929 in Hamlet, NC to Richard Griffin and Margaret Williamson Griffin.
Funeral services in celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday July 29, 2019 in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL with Chaplain Tim McDaniel officiating. Family members and friends will gather from 10:00 AM until the hour of service on Monday morning at the funeral home. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 23 to July 26, 2019
