Betty Daniels Ballantine
Ballantine
Betty Daniels Ballantine, age 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 29, 2020. She was born November 13, 1930, in Nashville, Georgia, to Morris and Lula Daniels. She married Robert L. Ballantine in April of 1949. Betty and Robert celebrated 51 years of marriage before his death in 2000.
Betty was a selfless mother who filled her son and daughter's lives with countless amazing memories from childhood to adulthood. She especially loved her roles as Grandma to her granddaughters, GiGi to her great-grandchildren, and Aunt Betty to her extended family. Betty had a vibrant, energetic personality and always made people around her feel at home. She never knew a stranger.
For many years, Betty worked as a kindergarten teacher in Jacksonville. Mrs. Ballantine always loved running into her former students around town. Even though she frequently burned her dinner rolls, Betty's home cooking couldn't be beaten. She had an extraordinary green thumb and a love for animals, including her many pet birds, dogs, and even a monkey! And, Betty was sure to tap a toe if a country song came on the radio.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her family: son, Robert (Irene); daughter, Bobbett (James); sister, Tootsie; granddaughters, Jessica (Scott) and Kallie (Zach); great-grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Jackson; her many devoted nephews, nieces, and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Daniels, and sister, Juanita Tomlinson.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) 4535 N Main St, Jacksonville, FL 32206 Social distancing and masks are required.
Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main St., Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
