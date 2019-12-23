|
Dempster
Betty Jean Evans Dempster passed away December 22, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1926 in Coleman, Florida. She was a resident of Jacksonville, FL since 1954.She attended Stetson University and the University of Florida. She was a retired teacher who taught for thirty-two years in the Duval County Public Schools. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha in college and Alpha Delta Kappa honorary teachers' sorority.
She was a member of South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Corliss Eugene Dempster Sr.
She is survived by a son, Corliss Eugene Dempster, Jr. of Jacksonville; a daughter, Sharon Faye Dempster Searcy of South Carolina; a son-in-law, Geoffrey Barney Searcy; two grandchildren, Jennifer Searcy and Geoffrey Barney Searcy, Jr (Jessica).; and two great-grandchildren Kaitlyn Pope and Jacob Searcy.
Family will receive friends on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am with a funeral service beginning at 11:00am at the Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel.
Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
