Broadus-Raines Funeral Home
501 Spring Street
Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
904-284-4000
Betty Deriso

Betty Deriso Obituary
Deriso
Betty Deriso (Marcelino), 83, of Fleming Island, FL passed away surrounded by family on June 13, 2019. Betty graduated from Andrew Jackson High in 1954. She worked for Atlantic Bank on and off for over 20 years. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her family, holidays and puttering in her kitchen preparing incredible meals and desserts.
Betty-mom-grammie is preceded in death by her sister, Frances; brother, Henry and her only son, Carlton Phillips.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Deriso, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Reynolds; grandchildren, Marissa Cox, Tess Fisher, Dustin Reynolds and Lindy Campbell; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Brennan and Leon; and half-brothers, Warren, David and Ray Neal.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 20 to June 22, 2019
