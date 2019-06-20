|
Deriso
Betty Deriso (Marcelino), 83, of Fleming Island, FL passed away surrounded by family on June 13, 2019. Betty graduated from Andrew Jackson High in 1954. She worked for Atlantic Bank on and off for over 20 years. Nothing pleased her more than spending time with her family, holidays and puttering in her kitchen preparing incredible meals and desserts.
Betty-mom-grammie is preceded in death by her sister, Frances; brother, Henry and her only son, Carlton Phillips.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Paul Deriso, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Reynolds; grandchildren, Marissa Cox, Tess Fisher, Dustin Reynolds and Lindy Campbell; great-grandchildren, Jillian, Brennan and Leon; and half-brothers, Warren, David and Ray Neal.
