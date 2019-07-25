|
Betty Lou Hastings Douglas, age 99, passed 7/20. Widow of Bernard B. Douglas, Betty is survived by loving children: Keith Douglas (Dolores), Hazel Masters (Walter), and Donna Strudwick; grandchildren: Carrie Rodgers (Jason), Austin Strudwick, Nicole Gossett, and Diana Douglas; and great-grandchildren: Taylor Gossett, Drew Gossett, and Tyler Rodgers. Son, Dale, died in 2010. As a loving mother and grandmother, Betty made countless Christmas cookies, stockings, inspired her children and grandchildren to explore nature and their creativity, and was described as "the nicest person I've ever known". She has gone to be with her husband, brother, son and parents in heaven and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019