Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Douglas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Hastings Douglas

Add a Memory
Betty Hastings Douglas Obituary
Douglas
Betty Lou Hastings Douglas, age 99, passed 7/20. Widow of Bernard B. Douglas, Betty is survived by loving children: Keith Douglas (Dolores), Hazel Masters (Walter), and Donna Strudwick; grandchildren: Carrie Rodgers (Jason), Austin Strudwick, Nicole Gossett, and Diana Douglas; and great-grandchildren: Taylor Gossett, Drew Gossett, and Tyler Rodgers. Son, Dale, died in 2010. As a loving mother and grandmother, Betty made countless Christmas cookies, stockings, inspired her children and grandchildren to explore nature and their creativity, and was described as "the nicest person I've ever known". She has gone to be with her husband, brother, son and parents in heaven and will be dearly missed by all of those who knew her.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.