Betty Hazard
1931 - 2020
Hazard
Betty Langley Hazard, of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, passed May 21, 2020. She was born October 2, 1931 in Opelika, Alabama to Mary Will and Hubert Langley. She grew up in Opelika and attended Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. In 1950, she married John E. (Jack) Hazard and lived in Jacksonville and was a resident of Palms at Ponte Vedra Assisted Living in Ponte Vedra at the time of her time her death. She was a member of Riverside Presbyterian Church and a founding member of Laurel Garden Circle. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Amy H. Quinney (Jim) and her son John H. Hazard (Carroll); granddaughters, Katie Q. Nye (J.R.) and Reverend Sarah H. Quinney.
A memorial service will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Riverside Presbyterian Church, 849 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204.
Arrangements are under the direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
