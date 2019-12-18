Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Clark-Jewett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Helms Clark-Jewett


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Betty Helms Clark-Jewett Obituary
Clark-Jewett
Betty Helms Clark-Jewett, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, SC and former resident of Jacksonville, FL entered into eternal rest Friday, December 13, 2019. A private memorial service to be held with immediate family at a later date.
Betty was born April 5, 1948, in Charlotte, North Carolina, daughter of the late Richard K Helms and the late Myrtle Baucom Helms. She was a retired administrative assistant with Mayo Clinic, Jacksonville.
She is survived by her two sons, James Thomas Clark, Jr. (Elizabeth Moffett Clark) of Mount Pleasant, SC and John Richard Clark (Angeline Ann Kuznia), sister, Myra Louise Oxendine, brother, Van Eugene Helms, grandchildren: James Thomas Clark III (Tessa Renee Clark), Taylor Hope Clark, James Allen Shoemaker III, Margaret Kathryn Shoemaker, John Richard Clark, Jr., Olivia Kaitlyn Clark, and Marissa Ann Clark. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James Thomas Clark and Thomas Gary Jewett.
Memorials may be made to the , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, Charleston, SC 29406.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -