MAHLER
Betty Jane Mahler (Chambers) 92, passed away February 24, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hazel Chambers, son, Robert A. Burton (Mary), brothers, Harold Chambers (Marian), Donald Chambers (Jeannie), Arthur Chambers (Sonie), Betty's first husband, Cecil (Jack) Burton Sr. and second husband George Mahler. Betty is survived by her sons, Cecil (Jack) Burton (Lou Ella), D.L. Burton Sr. and Ronald Burton (Barbara) along with her siblings, Frederick C. Chambers Sr. (Cynthia) and Sandra Shaffer (Charlie). Betty leaves behind numerous loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019