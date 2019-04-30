BENNETT

Betty June Bennett a.k.a "Nana" passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida while surrounded by her family. She was born on June 16, 1931 in Livingston, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Della Rye Poor and Harry Arthur Howard and the sister of William Howard. Betty June married James Oliver Bennett on December 28, 1948 in Pensacola, Florida. Thereafter they migrated to Detroit, Michigan where they raised three children. Betty June took pride in her nursing career at the Detroit, Medical Center while James worked as a Detroit Police Officer. In Betty and James' retirement they moved back to where it all started in Pensacola, Florida. After Betty June lost her James in 2010 she moved to Jacksonville, Florida.

Betty June is survived by her son James Oliver, Jr. (Mary), Susan Elaine Thomas (Philip), and Scott Howard (Katherine), her brother William (Mary), nine (9) grandchildren, fourteen (14) great-grandchildren.

Betty June's lifelong associations and friendships are too numerous to mention. Her love of family, church, gardening, entertaining, and being surrounded by those she knew and loved were the most important thing to her, next to her beloved Jim. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home Oaklawn Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in San Jose Episcopal Church with Father Stephen Britt as Officiant. 7423 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32217.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207 (904) 737-7171.

Please Sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddens oaklawnchapel.com Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary