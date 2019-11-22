Home

Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Betty Smith
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Englewood Christian Church
4316 Barnes Road
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Englewood Christian Church
4316 Barnes Road
Betty L. Smith


1924 - 2019
Betty L. Smith Obituary
Smith
The Memorial Service for Betty L. Smith will be held at Englewood Christian Church, 4316 Barnes Road, with Pastor Pete Ramsey and Pastor Mark Magee officiating, on Monday, November 25, 2019, with family visitation from 12:30 p.m. 'till 1:00 p.m. and the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Mrs. Smith passed away Sunday, November 17th. She retired from Henry's Hickory House in 1986 after 25 years of loyal service. Her life motto has always been "Serve God and Help Others". After her retirement she began her journey as a Volunteer for The Council of Elder Affairs, The Center of Independent Living, Foster Grandparents Program, RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and much other Community and Senior Center Service Programs. She has received many awards for her commitment by having served the Jacksonville Community for almost two decades and literally thousands of volunteer hours. She was a very active member of the Christian Woman's Fellowship at Englewood Christian Church and the Winsome School Class. She is survived by daughters, Harriett (Charles) Moseley, Betty (Mitch) Silva, Lynda (Rob) Dixon and Sylvia Rohmer, her son Lowell (Barbara) Hagen, Jr., and twelve grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to or Englewood Christian Church in Mother's honor. Arrangements by George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Boulevard, South.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -